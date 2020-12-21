Anwar Hadid Makes a Case for Shell-Toe Sneakers & Puffer Jackets

Anwar Hadid’s winter style is above par these days. The model and brother to Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid has been spotted in New York this month and he’s making a case for puffer jackets.

Hadid isn’t wearing the typical puffer jacket either. Instead, he’s choosing bold outwear such as this graphic print coat he wore on Sunday. He was seen in black slacks with a puffer jacket, which was designed with Robert de Niro’s face on it. Specifically, it’s de Niro’s character from “Taxi Driver” that’s plastered on the coat.

Hadid paired the look with his go-to Adidas x Prada Superstar sneakers.

Anwar Hadid steps out in New York wearing Adidas x Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / Splash

The shell-toe shoes comes from the collab, which hit shelves in March, from Prada and Adidas. The capsule was inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Adidas Superstar, coming in black and white with a limited 700-unit drop. The shoes arrived alongside a Prada signature bowling bag, which had a $3,170 price tag. Manufactured in Italy, the styles were crafted in premium full-grain leather with Prada’s signature branding emblazoned on the heel of the lateral side and on the tongue.

Hadid wore the same sneakers earlier this month with another dramatic puffer coat. This time, he was seen in a Moncler x JW Anderson look, which is available in limited quantity. The Hatfield jacket retails for $3,635, now at Net-a-porter.com, and features 3D spikes.

Anwar Hadid spotted on Dec. 17 in New York, wearing a Moncler x JW Anderson puffer jacket. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / Splash

Honorable mention goes to Hadid’s sweatpants ensemble from October. He managed to give the comfortable look some edge with the Adidas x Prada kicks and a bomber jacket detailed in electric pink and blue graphics.

Anwar Hadid in New York in October. CREDIT: Rick Davis/Splash

