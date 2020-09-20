Anne Hathaway Is Ready for Fall in Chic Plaid Blazer & Western-Inspired Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway left her hair salon in New York on Saturday in a stylish fall look. The “Princess Diaries” alumna wore light-washed flared jeans paired with an autumnal-themed plaid blazer in red, white and brown colorways. On her face, she donned two pairs of masks, the outer one featuring a pair of embroidered bright red lips.

Anne Hathaway steps out in a casual outfit and a lipstick lips mask in NYC. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Under her blazer, Hathaway wore a plain white tee and she accessorized with a woven belt, a black tote bag and a red designer purse.

For footwear, the actress chose a pair of sleek nude boots tucked under her jeans. The boots featured a block heel and a tan leather sole with Western-inspired stitching details at the front. The boots fit mid-calf with a streamlined silhouette, which can easily fit in a fall wardrobe paired with an oversized cardigan or a pleated skirt.

Close up detail of Anne Hathaway’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Earlier this month, Hathaway opted for a pair of Valentino pointed-toe ballet flats and a V-neck blouse to run errands.

Anne Hathaway steps out and about in New York, Sept. 17. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Hathaway’s footwear style, she often favors luxury shoes from brands such as Alexandre Birman, Casadei and Christian Louboutin. For her red carpet experiences, the “Les Miserables” actress has worn designer pieces from Brandon Maxwell, Versace and Gabriela Hearst.

Hathaway is no stranger to the fashion world, having starred in ad campaigns for Keer Jewelry, Bolon Eyewear, Tods Apparel and Lancôme Beauty among others.

