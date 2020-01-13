Anne Hathaway Brings the Drama in the Puff Sleeve Trend at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Anne Hathaway glistened in head-to-heel gold at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actress sported a sparkling Versace gown that adhered to one of this awards season’s biggest trends so far: puff sleeves. Aside from the dramatic sleeves, the dress featured a floor-length hemline, a plunging neckline and a column-like silhouette.

Anne Hathaway in a Versace gown and Alexandre Birman heels. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Anne Hathaway’s Alexandre Birman shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Hathaway went with a red carpet classic: strappy sandals. She chose Alexandre Birman’s Smart Cocktail sandals, which feature an open-toe, a 4-inch stiletto heel and adjustable buckles at the ankles. The Italian-made shoes are available for purchase now on Intermixonline.com, where they’re slashed in price from $595 to $359.

Alexandre Birman strappy sandals. CREDIT: Intermixonline.com

The “Princess Diaries” alum accessorized with Messika jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch.

The Oscar winner’s standout ensemble was put together with the assistance of celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who also counts as clients Alison Brie, Beanie Feldstein and Adriana Lima, the former two of whom were in attendance tonight.

Brie wore a tangerine-colored Brandon Maxwell dress with strappy metallic Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell and Gianvito Rossi. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Feldstein commanded attention in a pink and red look. The “Booksmart” star wore a Lela Rose outfit with Jimmy Choo platform heels, a Roger Vivier belt and Eriness jewelry.

Beanie Feldstein in Lela Rose and Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

