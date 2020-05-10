Anna Kendrick Goes Glam in D&G Florals and Vintage-Inspired Louboutin ‘Moon’ Pumps

Anna Kendrick may stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean she’s wearing sweats and slippers.

Yesterday, the “Noelle” actress shared an image to Instagram showing off her ensemble for a virtual press outing. In the photo, Kendrick wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress with a tropical floral print, a square neck and a flared skirt. The dress is available for purchase on Farfetch.com now with a $1,745 price tag.

For footwear, the “Twilight” alum selected a pair of Christian Louboutin Moon pumps. The shoes have a stiletto heel of about 4 inches, with a patent leather upper and a pointed toe. The vintage-inspired heels, which are no longer available to shop but previously sold for about $800, have a low-cut vamp with a round attached to a strip of PVC, which creates a floating appearance a la the moon.

Christian Louboutin Moon Pump CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Kendrick completed her glamorous look with a delicate gold necklace and oversize sunglasses.

“Virtual press got me all dressed up with nowhere to go 🏠💻,” she captioned her image.

With a height of about 5-foot-2, Kendrick tends to opt for high heels that add additional inches to her petite frame. She is a fan of designer labels such as Chloe Gosselin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti for the red carpet and public appearances. While running errands or traveling, the A-lister unsurprisingly likes to keep things more casual, with past choices including Adidas Stan Smith sneakers and Freda Salvador oxfords.

It’s unclear whether Kendrick had professional help with yesterday’s outfit or if she put it together on her own. In the past, the “Pitch Perfect” star has worked with stylist duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, who also count Jennifer Garner, Constance Wu and Rachel Brosnahan as clients.

Below, shop black patent pumps that offer a similar look to Kendrick’s pair but won’t break the bank.

CREDIT: COurtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Kitten Heel Pump, $74 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Women’s Rache Pump, $91.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Caiolea Patent Leather Pumps, $145.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.