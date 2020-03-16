Amber Heard Goes Grocery Shopping in a Gingham Skirt & This Trending Boot Style

Amber Heard’s making a case for the combat boot, one of this season’s trendiest shoe styles.

Heard was spotted stocking up on groceries in Los Feliz, Calif. yesterday, and her outfit offered a lesson in layering.

Amber Heard goes grocery shopping in Los Feliz, Calif. wearing a gingham skirt and combat boots, March 15. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Amber Heard’s combat boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Aquaman” actress wore a black T-shirt and a black-and-white, button-front gingham midi skirt. She tucked her top in at the waist and sported a brown Isabel Marant belt, layering a long beige coat over the look.

Amber Heard goes grocery shopping in Los Feliz, Calif. wearing a gingham skirt and combat boots, March 15. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Friday Night Lights” alum selected a pair of flat black combat boots with a lace-up front and a flat sole. The shoes were a fitting choice, as combat silhouettes are trending this season.

While grocery store stock-ups will still be in order through the coming weeks, Los Angeles-based Heard will be unable to visit restaurants, bars or gyms, as mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered those places of business to close through March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A favorite of “it” girls like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, the combat boot offers a utilitarian twist to any outfit — and is set to remain “in” through the remainder of 2020, coming in clunkier, more post-apocalyptic fashion. It can also be dressed up or down — perfect for pairing with everything from a romantic dress to jeans and a T-shirt.

If you’re into the combat boot trend, consider buying one of the more streamlined silhouettes below. All have a similar feel to Heard’s footwear and won’t break the bank, with prices starting at just $44.

To Buy: Steve Madden Troopa 2.0, $44 to $81.

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460w Eight-Eye Lace-Up, $150.

To Buy: Sorel Phoenix Boots, $133 (was $190).

Click through the gallery to see how combat boots have evolved over the years.

