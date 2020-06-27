Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alicia Silverstone Takes a Hike in the Comfiest Joggers & Bold Adidas Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
By Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Alicia Silverstone traded her dressier duds for a relaxed hiking style.

Yesterday, the “Clueless” frontwoman ventured out for some fresh air with friends as the group took their dogs for a stroll around Los Angeles. For the outing, Silverstone layered up in a monochromatic look, including a gray tank top and heathered gray joggers.

alicia silverstone, style, sweatpants, joggers, tank, hike, walk, sneakers, dog, adidas
Alicia Silverstone out for a hike in Los Angeles, June 26.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
alicia silverstone, style, sweatpants, joggers, tank, hike, walk, sneakers, dog, adidas
A closer view of Alicia Silverstone’s Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, the actress prepped for a workout in sneakers courtesy of Adidas. The black iteration resembles the brand’s signature UltraBoost silhouette with its lifted midsole for cushioning and responsive step. The running shoes feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. The style is a favorite among celebrities such as Carrie Underwood, Rita Ora and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Similar colorways to Siverstone’s pick retail for $180 on the brand’s website.

Known for her role as Cher in the 1995 hit film, fans looked to Silverstone back in May 2019 when K-Swiss dropped sneakers inspired by the movie. Silverstone, who is a longtime animal rights/environmental activist, weighed in with her thoughts on the shoes on Twitter following their release.

“.@KSWISS Cher digs this look but wishes it was #CrueltyFree and made without leather,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

K-Swiss then responded to the 42-year-old star’s critique on Twitter, writing back: “We are thrilled that Cher digs the look! We completely agree with you, the plaid shoe is 100% cruelty free, and this year we have new materials partners for our first four conscious, recycled, cruelty-free shoes. Every company must make this transition, and it’s our top priority.

K-Swiss x Clueless
K-Swiss x Clueless Classic VN sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

As for Silverstone’s own taste in fashion and footwear, the actress can be found most often in pieces from Christian Siriano — she and the designer are close friends. The brand is her go-to for any red carpet or photo shoot appearance.

Click through the gallery to find more ways celebrities styled their workout-ready outfits.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

