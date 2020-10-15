Alicia Keys Shines in a Crystal-Coated Jumpsuit & Silver Slingbacks at the BBMAs

Alicia Keys didn’t hold back on her wow-worthy look for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The “No One” singer is set to perform during tonight’s show and previewed her award-ready look on social media before the evening kicked off. Her ensemble featured a full-length and full-sleeved crystal-coated Yousef Al-Jasmi jumpsuit in a nude shade.

As for footwear, the look got even bolder with her choice of slingback pumps; the metallic silver pair with its pointed-toe finish and a rounded vamp atop a towering heel.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air live tonight from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and celebrate the best in the music industry. Kelly Clarkson returns to host the show for her third year in a row and Post Malone leads the nominees with 16 different nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations, right ahead of Billie Eilish and Khalid both with 12 awards up for grabs.

For the coveted title of Top Artist, the nominees are Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Post Malone. Lizzo, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Roddy Ricch are the group up for Top New Artist as well.

Watch on FN

As for performances, Alicia Keys joins the star-studded lineup that also includes Brandy, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, Sia, Post Malone and BTS amongst others.

Click through the gallery to see the best red carpet looks from the Billboard Music Awards.