A-Rod Brings Back the ’90s in Baggy Cargo Pants + Sneakers From His Own Line

Alex Rodriguez is bringing back a polarizing dad style with his latest look.

Matched with a royal blue sweater, the former Yankees star played a round of backyard golf in classic khaki cargo pants, a style known for its convenience in storage but not as much for its trendiness. Rodriguez elevated the look, though, by teaming them with a pair of sneakers from his collaboration with burgeoning high-end brand Alma Mater.

The Gamma silhouette includes a low-top cup with soft full-grain leather uppers and a navy midfoot strap for an adjustable fit. The style, which has since sold out, once retailed for $189 before dropping down on sale to just $30 at Sneakernstuff.com.

The sneakers first debuted in November 2019 at Sneakersnstuff’s storefront in New York City; the retailer was the exclusive partner for Rodriguez’s sneaker release.

“I wanted a sneaker that now that I’m retired — and I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since [the New York Yankees] won the world championship — [but] I wanted to have a sneaker that makes you look younger and cooler,” the pro baseball star told FN at the launch. “That’s what I was trying to do and I think we landed it.”

As for his own sneaker collection, Rodriguez explained that he is on the ups for bettering it. When compared to that of his fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s collection of shoes, he explained: “My sneaker collection is actually very short, I need to improve it. But when it comes to fashion or sneakers or shoes: advantage, Ms. Lopez.”

Though A-Rod’s sneakers are sold out, check out these similar leather sneakers that will turn any father into a cool dad.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II, $50 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Coast Star Sneakers, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Bowyer Diamond Sneakers, $59 (was $98).

