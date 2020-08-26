Alessandra Ambrosio Works Up a Sweat in a Sports Bra, Spandex Shorts & New Balances

Alessandra Ambrosio stays dedicated to her fitness, taking time to get a workout in even on vacation.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stopped mid sweat session for a mirror selfie last night, showing off the tropical scenery from her abroad gym in the Maldives. For the workout, Ambrosio opted for a white thin-strap sports bra with baby blue spandex shorts.

She prepped to get moving in a pair of pale pink athletic-style sneakers from New Balance.

Alessandra Ambrosio works out in a sports bra and blue spandex shorts, Aug. 25. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Her New Balance sneakers featured mixed material uppers, blending together mesh, smooth suede and sturdy leather in light tones. The real kicker of the pair is the strong metallic gold accents spotted across the tongue, heel counter, lace charm and signature brand logo on the sides. Titled the 997H silhouette, the pair can be found on sale for $70, discounted from $90, courtesy of Zappos.com.

New Balance 997H CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Not only is the pair ready for a workout but they also go well with off-duty ensembles. Ambrosio wore the same set of sneakers with an athletic-inspired look out in Los Angeles on Aug. 20. The sneakers complement her faded crop top and white joggers as she ran errands across the city.

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 20. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

