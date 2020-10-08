Alessandra Ambrosio Works Out in Leggings, a Backward Sweatshirt & Buzzy Off-White x Nikes

Alessandra Ambrosio left the gym this afternoon and threw on her sweatshirt post-workout — but it wasn’t on quite right.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out after a training session in Los Angeles today wearing faded gray leggings and a Reebok sweatshirt. The cowl neck design comes from the brand’s ongoing collaboration with former Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham and features the brand’s name displayed in bold lettering across the collar. While the quarter-zip detail typically is supposed to be worn in front, Ambrosio decided to throw the $280 jacket on backward, revealing the Reebok name across her neck.

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves the gym in Los Angeles after a training session, Oct. 8. CREDIT: Bris/MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves the gym in Los Angeles after a training session, Oct. 8. CREDIT: Bris/MEGA

In addition to her twisted sweatshirt, the model also drew eyes with her choice of buzzy sneakers. Her Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 pair dropped in February 2019 from Virgil Abloh’s uber-successful collaboration with the Swoosh brand. Set atop a signature exposed Max Air unit in the heel, the all-black style comes contrasted with white Helvetica lettering and orange exposed stitched detailing.

While the sneakers originally came with a $160 price tag, the pairs now resell anywhere from $537 to $2,500 on resale site StockX.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves the gym in Los Angeles after a training session, Oct. 8. CREDIT: Bris/MEGA

A closer look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s Nike x Off-White sneakers. CREDIT: Bris/MEGA

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

As for Alessandra Ambrosio herself, when it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

Along with her title of Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

