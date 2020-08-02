Alessandra Ambrosio Takes the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend to Chic Levels With the Perfect Beach Outfit

Alessandra Ambrosia was spotted on the beach in Malibu, Calif., Saturday wearing a gold bikini and white sandals for a game of beach volleyball.

The Victoria’s Secret model could be seen arriving in an animal print tunic and white Birkenstock-style sandals. She carried a large beach bag and a sunhat with large-framed sunglasses from Adriana Lima’s collaboration with Prive Revaux. She took a dip in the ocean and body-surfed with a few friends before joining a game of volleyball.

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: Mega Previously, Ambrosia has been seen wearing lots of flat open-toed footwear from labels such as Havaianas, Hermes and Saint Laurent.

Ambrosia’s choice of footwear for her beach adventure tracks with the “ugly” sandals trend, which began when celebrities began switching out their chic footwear for comfortable orthopedic sandals or sports shoes. While retail sales went down overall in 2020, this summer has seen a spike in the search for Birkenstocks, Tevas and other comfort footwear brands.

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: Mega Detail of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sandals. CREDIT: Mega This fad was set forth by the spring 2020 runway, which featured an array of chunky, comfort-first style sandals. It picked up speed during the pandemic when most professionals were working from home and wanted to convert to casual loungewear. Even bigger lines like Urban Outfitters are now selling Chacos.

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: Mega Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: Mega While some might find the basic sandal drab, many designers have taken it upon themselves to create new lines of shoes that showcase more color and edge while still prioritizing comfort.

