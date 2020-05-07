Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkles in Glittering Golden Goose Shoelaces + Green Tie-Dye Outfit

Alessandra Ambrosio made a Starbucks run today in a combination of bold prints.

Matched to a cheetah-print face mask, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel layered a fringed green and white tie-dye sweater over a “Til’ Brunch Do Us Part” T-shirt and color-coordinating emerald tie-dye cut-off shorts.

Tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s. The print was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring and spotted on the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and J. Balvin. It developed into runway-ready trends for brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, a motif in its newest rainbow-dyed sneaker collection.

Alessandra Ambrosio makes a coffee run in Los Angeles, May 7. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s glitter-laced sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

To continue the green theme of her ensemble, Ambrosio included a pop of the shade with her Golden Goose sneakers. The style blends smooth white leather uppers with green croc-embossed tongue and heel counter, accented by a signature silver glittering star and matching sparkling laces. While Ambrosio’s style is no longer available, a similar, more subdued version is available for $460 at Ssense.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio makes a coffee run in Los Angeles, May 7. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has served as the cover star for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski among other campaigns. The Brazilian model also launched her own brand swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

Shop these green and white sneakers for effortless style just like Ambrosio.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $53 (was $75).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Tretorn Nyliteplus Sneakers, $71 (was $75).

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShopBop

To Buy: Veja Campo Sneakers, $140.

Click through the gallery to see more stars who are giving their takes on the tie-dye trend.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.