Alessandra Ambrosio’s Catsuit, Thong Sandals, Toeless Socks & Yoga Pants Are Workout-Ready

By Claudia Miller
Alessandra Ambrosio prepped for a workout in the sleekest way yesterday in Los Angeles.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out with a friend before a pilates or yoga session, preparing to move her body in a full-length form-fitting black catsuit.

Alessandra Ambrosio headed to the gym in Los Angeles, June 17.
As low-impact workouts like barre or any form of yoga don’t require the use of shoes, Ambrosio added in a set of strappy half-toe socks into the loop. The pair includes a grippier sole with openings for each toe, allowing the foot to find a natural balance on the group with a bit of added traction from the treaded bottoms. Toe Sox offers similar designs for $20 at SimplyWorkout.com.

On top of her unique socks, the Brazilian native added in an easy-to-wear shoe with a trending finish. Her classic flip flops came in an all-black colorway with a flat footbed and a thong-toe front. The pair resembles Havaianas’ classic Slim sandal, which is currently on sale for $19 from its original price of $26 at Amazon.com.

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion and shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

You can find thong-toe sandals on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner and Gwen Stefani as well as from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Yeezy and Balenciaga.

Jennifer Garner wears thong sandals and mom jeans in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2019.
Jennifer Garner wears thong sandals and mom jeans in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian wears Yeezy clear thong sandals in New York on Sept. 10, 2019.
Kim Kardashian wears Yeezy clear thong sandals in New York on Sept. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to her title as an Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in a variety of looks, from casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

For more thong-toe styles like Alessandra Ambrosio’s pick, shop these similar flip flops.

Click through the gallery to find more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s standout styles over the years.

