Alessandra Ambrosio Walks Three Dogs at Once in a Tie-Dye Hoodie & Flip-Flops

Alessandra Ambrosio went all out with her most rainbow-colored walking outfit to date.

The model stepped out with her son Noah, 8, to impressively take three dogs for a walk all at once. Though her trio of dogs was already enough to turn heads, Ambrosio made the moment all the more memorable with her choice of a rainbow tie-dye hoodie layered over neon green athletic shorts.

Alessandra Ambrosio walks three dogs out in Los Angeles, July 14. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A close-up of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Daddy’s Home” star went with easy-to-wear flip-flops for the outing. Her all-black colorway contrasted textured footbeds with glossy straps for a classic beachy feel.

Flip-flops have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine. She owns multiple pairs from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways.

Thong-toe footwear itself has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it flat flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired fashion revival, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who has been spotted on frequent walks across the sunny city throughout her time in quarantine, stepped out last week for a stroll in another ideal summery look. The 39-year-old showed off her runway-ready strut in short taupe denim cut-offs with a striped knit camisole tucked in up top.

Her walking shoe of choice was not a sneaker but a strappy sandal instead. The smooth tan style wrapped across her foot and looped around her big toe for a trendy finish. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style last summer and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes, among others.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

