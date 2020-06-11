Alessandra Ambrosio Styles Her Thong Sandals With Denim Cutoffs for an Easy, Breezy Summer Look

Alessandra Ambrosio has mastered the art of laidback summer style.

The Brazilian supermodel was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a casual ensemble complete with metallic thong sandals. Ambrosio sported a flowing beige top over One Teaspoon denim cutoff shorts with orange striping down the side. Revolve.com sells the shorts for $114.

On her feet, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum wore Havaianas Slim Tropical Sandals, showing off her sleek white pedicure. The silhouette boasts thin gold straps, with a tropical print on the footbed and a rubber sole. The shoes were previously available to shop from the Revolve website but are no longer in stock.

In addition to sporting her Havaianas for a shopping excursion, Ambrosio was also photographed yesterday barefoot while walking along the beach. The star unbuttoned her shirt to reveal a red bikini top underneath, and added a wide-brimmed hat to her look to prevent sun exposure. It’s uncertain what brand Ambrosio’s swimsuit was from, but she was likely clad in a style from her own label, Gal Floripa, which is made in Brazil.

When she’s not wearing flip-flops, Ambrosio can often be spotted in athleisure ensembles complete with sneakers. Her wardrobe includes pairs from the likes of Nike, New Balance and Under Armour. For red carpets and other events, the A-lister unsurprisingly tends to upgrade her look with high heels, reaching for styles from designer brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Rene Caovilla.

While flip-flops have always been a staple for the beach or for post-pedicures, thong sandals have earned renewed popularity as a lifestyle choice in recent years — with high-heeled variations even gaining ground thanks to stars such as Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. The style, a favorite in the ’90s, has been revived with thinner straps and a sleeker silhouette, making it feel more modern.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

