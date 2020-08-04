Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Crop Top, Flare Jeans & Thong Sandals Are So Retro

By Claudia Miller
Alessandra Ambrosio brought back trends from decades past for her look last night.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel enjoyed a scenic view in a 1970s-inspired outfit that teamed a ruffled crop top to white high-rise flare jeans and a fringed cardigan, as seen on her Instagram page. The model rounded out the ensemble with her choice of a chunky belt and white thong-toe sandals with metallic gold accents.

f ü l l m ø ø n intentions set 💫

Thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine. She owns multiple pairs of classic flip flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a stroll in Los Angeles, July 9.
On top of her thong-toe pairs, the Brazillian native also prefers two other trending footwear styles for summer: big-toe sandals and “ugly” sandals. Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Ambrosio joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about wearing white Birkenstock sandals in Los Angeles, Aug. 1.
In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

