Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio Opts for an Unconventional Dress & Thong-Sandal Combo for Her Walk

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
alessandra ambrosio, style, model, victorias secret, dress, sandals, flip flops, thong toe
Alessandra Ambrosio
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio broke out an eye-catching number for her excursion Thursday.

Spotted out for a stroll in Los Angeles, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel walked in an unconventional look for a bout of exercise. Her outfit combined a mix of prints, including her beachy knee-length dress covered in a tropical print and neon colors. She complemented the piece with her favorite cheetah-print face mask that she put on as she neared photographers.

alessandra ambrosio, style, model, victorias secret, dress, sandals, flip flops, thong toe
Alessandra Ambrosio out for a stroll in Los Angeles, July 9.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
alessandra ambrosio, style, model, victorias secret, dress, sandals, flip flops, thong toe
A close-up of Alessandra Ambrosio’s thong-toe sandals.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, the Brazilian native threw in even more colorful shades with her set of green and gold two-toned thong-toe sandals. The classic flip-flop silhouette featured a textured footbed countered by metallic-colored straps.

Related

Jennifer Lopez's DSW Collection Is 50% Off for a Limited Time

Olivia Culpo Layers a Bright White Bikini With a Sheer Shirt & Skirt Plus Thong Sandals

Bella Thorne Hits the Gym in Black-and-White Look With Sports Bra, Striped Shorts & Sneakers

Flip flops have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine. She owns multiple pairs from Havaianas, showing off all-black and tan colorways.

Watch on FN

alessandra ambrosio, style, model, victorias secret, dress, sandals, flip flops, thong toe
Alessandra Ambrosio out for a stroll in Los Angeles, July 9.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
alessandra ambrosio, style, model, victorias secret, dress, sandals, flip flops, thong toe
A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s two-tone thong sandals.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

You can find thong-toe sandals on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Sophie Turner, as well as from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Yeezy and Balenciaga.

Pregnant , Sophie Turner, babydoll dress, minidress, legs, pregnant, baby bump, thong sandals, street style, stuns in a white dress as she’s seen leaving a building in Santa Monica. 07 Jul 2020 Pictured: Pregnant Sophie Turner stuns in a white dress. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687089_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sophie Turner steps out in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing a white dress and thong sandals, July 7.
CREDIT: MEGA
Rihanna, white dress, high-heeled thong sandals, celebrity style, street style, legs, tight dress, jewelry, mini bag,fenty shoes, New York
Rihanna in head-to-heel white with high-heeled Fenty thong sandals out and about in New York on Oct. 12, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to her title as an Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in a variety of looks, from casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad