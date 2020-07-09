Alessandra Ambrosio Opts for an Unconventional Dress & Thong-Sandal Combo for Her Walk

Alessandra Ambrosio broke out an eye-catching number for her excursion Thursday.

Spotted out for a stroll in Los Angeles, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel walked in an unconventional look for a bout of exercise. Her outfit combined a mix of prints, including her beachy knee-length dress covered in a tropical print and neon colors. She complemented the piece with her favorite cheetah-print face mask that she put on as she neared photographers.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a stroll in Los Angeles, July 9. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A close-up of Alessandra Ambrosio’s thong-toe sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, the Brazilian native threw in even more colorful shades with her set of green and gold two-toned thong-toe sandals. The classic flip-flop silhouette featured a textured footbed countered by metallic-colored straps.

Flip flops have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine. She owns multiple pairs from Havaianas, showing off all-black and tan colorways.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a stroll in Los Angeles, July 9. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s two-tone thong sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

You can find thong-toe sandals on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Sophie Turner, as well as from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Yeezy and Balenciaga.

Sophie Turner steps out in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing a white dress and thong sandals, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA

Rihanna in head-to-heel white with high-heeled Fenty thong sandals out and about in New York on Oct. 12, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to her title as an Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in a variety of looks, from casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.