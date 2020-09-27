Alessandra Ambrosio Keeps the Thong Sandal Trend Going in a Bikini & Shorts

Fall may be settling in but Alessandra Ambrosio is still making a case for summer’s biggest trends.

The Brazilian model ran errands across Los Angeles on Saturday before heading to the beach and wore a layered look for the busy afternoon. She tucked her tie-front bikini under a tropical shirt and rolled cuff shorts as she grabbed food and stopped by a local party store ahead of her waterside adventure.

Alessandra Ambrosio runs errands out in Los Angeles, Sept. 26. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sandals. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

On her feet, the model continued to support one of this year’s top trends: thong sandals. Her pair comes from Havaianas in the brand’s Slim Brazil silhouette; similar colorways retail for just $28 at Amazon.com.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Related Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Casual in Denim Cutoffs and Flip Flops for the Beach Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Boho Chic for Beach in Strappy Thong Sandals Alessandra Ambrosio Brings the Thong Sandal Trend Into Fall With Cutoff Shorts

Alessandra Ambrosio runs errands out in Los Angeles, Sept. 26. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s Havaianas sandals. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Havaianas Slim Brazil flip flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Along with her title of Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s best street style looks.