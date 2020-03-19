Sign up for our newsletter today!

Alessandra Ambrosio Walks Her Dog in a Chic Athleisure Look With Her Favorite Adidas Kicks

By Ella Chochrek
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio put a supermodel twist on the athleisure look Wednesday, stepping out in eye-catching Adidas sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio, sweatsuit, sweatshirt, sweatpants, adidas arkyn, white sneakers, baseball cap, sunglasses, hiking with her dog. 18 Mar 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio hiking with her dog. Photo credit: GG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA632165_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alessandra Ambrosio walks her dog on March 18, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA
The Brazilian model took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles. For the outing, she wore a purplish pink sweatsuit that consisted of a hoodie and joggers.

Alessandra Ambrosio, adidas arkyn, adidas sneakers, white sneakers, celebrity style, los angeles, shoe detail
A close-up look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Ambrosio selected the Adidas Arkyn. The sneaker debuted in May 2018 and is designed specifically for women.

The “Chalk White” colorway she chose features neutral tones with mesh detailing and an eye-catching zig-zag lacing system. The style also has a Primeknit upper and Boost cushioning for increased comfort. Amazon.com stocks the shoes with prices ranging from $93 to $275.

Buy: Adidas Arkyn $93 to $275
The kicks appear to be a favorite of Ambrosio’s. In February, the Victoria’s Secret alum stepped out in an all-white look, complete with the shoes. The rest of her outfit consisted of an oversize hoodie and cropped leggings.

Alessandra Ambrosio, leggings, athleisure, adidas sneakers, celebrity fashion , going to her dermatologist in Santa MonicaAlessandra Ambrosio out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2020
Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., in February 2020 wearing the Adidas Arkyn.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from her Adidas kicks, Ambrosio has also chosen sneakers in recent months from the likes of Nike, Common Projects and Golden Goose. Other casual footwear favorites include Havaianas flip-flops and Ugg boots.

While Americans are advised to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, activities such as going for a walk continue to be encouraged. People are advised to keep a distance of 6 feet from other pedestrians to avoid spreading or catching the virus.

Click through the gallery for more inspiration on how to style white sneakers.

