Alessandra Ambrosio Walks Her Dog in a Chic Athleisure Look With Her Favorite Adidas Kicks

Alessandra Ambrosio put a supermodel twist on the athleisure look Wednesday, stepping out in eye-catching Adidas sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio walks her dog on March 18, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA The Brazilian model took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles. For the outing, she wore a purplish pink sweatsuit that consisted of a hoodie and joggers.

Alessandra Ambrosio walks her dog on March 18, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Ambrosio selected the Adidas Arkyn. The sneaker debuted in May 2018 and is designed specifically for women.

The “Chalk White” colorway she chose features neutral tones with mesh detailing and an eye-catching zig-zag lacing system. The style also has a Primeknit upper and Boost cushioning for increased comfort. Amazon.com stocks the shoes with prices ranging from $93 to $275.

The kicks appear to be a favorite of Ambrosio’s. In February, the Victoria’s Secret alum stepped out in an all-white look, complete with the shoes. The rest of her outfit consisted of an oversize hoodie and cropped leggings.

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., in February 2020 wearing the Adidas Arkyn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from her Adidas kicks, Ambrosio has also chosen sneakers in recent months from the likes of Nike, Common Projects and Golden Goose. Other casual footwear favorites include Havaianas flip-flops and Ugg boots.

While Americans are advised to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, activities such as going for a walk continue to be encouraged. People are advised to keep a distance of 6 feet from other pedestrians to avoid spreading or catching the virus.

