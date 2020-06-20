Alessandra Ambrosio Is Gym Ready in a Bandana-Print Sports Bra, Leggings & Thong Sandals

Alessandra Ambrosio broke out a bold print for her workout-ready ensemble in Los Angeles on Friday.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel headed to a local fitness studio with friends in a matching black bandana workout set. Her Year of Ours paisley print sports bra is on sale for $63, discounted from $80, while the matching leggings ring up at $76 for a 30% saving off their original price of $108 at Zappos.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio heads to the gym in Los Angeles, June 19. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to her go-to cheetah print face mask, the model went for ease of wear with her choice of shoes. Her classic flip flops came in an all-black colorway with a flat footbed and a thong-toe front. The pair resembles Havaianas’ classic Slim sandal, which is currently on sale for $19 from its original price of $26 at Amazon.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio heads to the gym in Los Angeles, June 19. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio heads to the gym in Los Angeles, June 19. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion and shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

Ambrosio chose a similar black pair in fact for her workout outing on Wednesday. Worn over grippy yoga socks, she prepared to move her body in a full-length form-fitting black catsuit.

Alessandra Ambrosio headed to the gym in Los Angeles, June 17. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In addition to her title as an Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in a variety of looks, from casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

