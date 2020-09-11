Alessandra Ambrosio Brings the Thong Sandal Trend Into Fall With Cutoff Shorts

Alessandra Ambrosio proved that summer’s biggest footwear trend is here to stay for fall.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday as she ran errands in a printed blouse and yet another pair of her beloved cutoff denim shorts. She brought the look together with chicly layered chain necklaces, round-frame sunglasses and a Chloe crossbody bag.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles, Sept. 10. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

On her feet, the Brazilian native opted for a twist on her favorite footwear: thong-toe sandals. The T-strap pair came with metallic gold uppers that wrapped across the anklet for a securing fit, all atop a flat outsole.

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

On top of her thong-toe pairs, the model also prefers two other trending footwear styles for summer: big-toe sandals and “ugly” sandals. Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Ambrosio joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles, Sept. 10. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s metallic sandals. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Along with her title of Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

