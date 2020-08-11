Alessandra Ambrosio’s High-Rise Shorts, Bold Sweater & Big Toe Sandals Are Ready for Lunch

Alessandra Ambrosio found the perfect style combination for the transition between summer and fall.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles yesterday, opting for a bold printed long-sleeve sweater top to contrast her high-rise pale pink roll-hemmed shorts.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out for a meal in Los Angeles, Aug. 10. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

A closer look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s trending big toe sandals. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

On her feet, the Brazillian native decided on a set of trending sandals; the flat-sole style featured a dual-strap design, looping across the big toe in a stabilizing manner. The black design echoes must-have silhouettes from ATP Atelier with its minimalistic appeal; similar colorways are available for $195 at Net-a-Porter.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style last summer and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. Ambrosio herself modeled another take on the trending silhouette in July, teamed with short taupe denim cut-offs with a striped knit camisole for a walk along the Californian coast. The strappy tan sandal wrapped across her foot and looped around her big toe for a trendy finish.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a walk on July 11, 2020. CREDIT: ENT/Splash News

Courteney Cox wears a little black dress with big-toe sandals at the farmers’ market on July 12. CREDIT: MEGA In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

