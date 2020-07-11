Alessandra Ambrosio Walks in the Shortest Denim Cutoff With Big-Toe Sandals

Alessandra Ambrosio decided on another unexpected walking ensemble for her outing today in Los Angeles.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who has been spotted on frequent walks across the sunny city throughout her time in quarantine, stepped out this afternoon in an ideal summery look. The 39-year-old showed off her runway-ready strut in short taupe denim cut-offs with a striped knit camisole tucked in up top.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Her walking shoe of choice was not a sneaker but a strappy sandal instead. The smooth tan style wrapped across her foot and looped around her big toe for a trendy finish; big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style last summer and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A close-up of Alessandra Ambrosio’s big-toe sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On Thursday, the model chose yet another unconventional walking ensemble for her stroll in California. Her outfit combined a mix of prints, including her beachy knee-length dress covered in a tropical print and neon colors. (The One Teaspoon dress retails for $115 at ShopBop.com.) She complemented the piece with her favorite cheetah-print face mask that she put on again as she neared photographers.

On her feet, the Brazil native threw in even more colorful shades with her set of green and gold two-toned thong-toe sandals. The classic flip-flop silhouette featured a textured footbed countered by metallic-colored straps. The pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic. Ambrosio’s colorway retails for $25 on the brand’s website.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a stroll in Los Angeles, July 9. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a stroll in Los Angeles, July 9. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

