Alessandra Ambrosio Turns a Shirt Into a Dress to Wear With Her Favorite Sandals

Leave it to Alessandra Ambrosio to effortlessly pull off the shirt-dress trend.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out yesterday in Los Angeles with her son Noah in the chicest number: an oversize white linen shirt with quadruple front pockets, all cinched with a boho-chic leather Western belt. She brought the look to the next level with round-frame shades and a leopard-print mask.

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in Los Angeles, June 12.

A close up of Alessandra Ambrosio's sandals.

Ambrosio kept it summer-chic in a set of strappy brown leather sandals with a barely-there stacked heel. The square-toe style included a cross-foot strap done in a smooth material that contrasted with the lighter suede straps.

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in Los Angeles, June 12.

On Thursday, the model ventured out in Los Angeles to run errands in the same sandals, but that time matched them to a leopard-print romper. The zip-front outfit, featuring a rolled short hem and collared finish, is from One Teaspoon It typically retails for $198 but is on sale at Lulus.com for $158.

The Brazilian native added to her ensemble with a set of round-frame sunglasses, a crossbody bag and a protective mask.

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about shopping in Los Angeles, June 11.

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio's sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about shopping in Los Angeles, June 11.

In addition to her title as an Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in a variety of looks, from casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

