Alessandra Ambrosio Makes an Eco-Friendly Statement in Sustainable Adidas Sneakers With Sheer-Paneled Leggings + Crop Top

Alessandra Ambrosio went for a run yesterday while still maintaining an impressive feat: wearing a face mask.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel jogged alongside her dog in Los Angeles in a muted black and gray athletic-focused ensemble. Her look teamed a cut-out, tied-up gray crop top with sheer-paneled black leggings in addition to a faded ball cap and a bandana-style face mask.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a run in Los Angeles, May 19. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

She brought the same black and gray shades down into her Adidas sneakers. The pair comes from the brand’s on-going collaboration with designer Stella McCartney in a take on its signature UltraBoost cushioning. The gray textured uppers of the sneaker utilize Parley Ocean Plastic, a sustainably sourced fabric that refurbishes plastic bottles and turns it into a supportive and breathable knit yarn.

The style retails typically for $262 but Farfetch is offering a discount to bring your total to $235.

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has served as the cover star for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski among other campaigns. The Brazilian model also launched her own brand swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio. When it comes to personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in anything from Common Projects and Golden Goose sneakers to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

For more sustainable styles like Ambrosio’s pick, check out these more affordable Adidas Parley sneakers.

To Buy: Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley Running Shoes, $108 (was $180).

To Buy: Adidas Questar Flow Parley Shoes, $75.

To Buy: Adidas SoleCourt Parley Shoes, $160.

