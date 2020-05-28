Alessandra Ambrosio Kicks Off Her Neon Tie-Dye Nikes for a Beach Walk

Alessandra Ambrosio took advantage of the nice weather in Los Angeles yesterday with a trip to the beach — but she didn’t prep her footwear for the excursion.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel strolled the sandy California shore in a cozy look teaming a beige hoodie with a tan sweater and textured green leggings.

Alessandra Ambrosio out for a walk on the beaches of Los Angeles, May 27. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The 39-year-old model held her Nike sneakers after she kicked them off for her walk. With their bright neon accents and tie-dyed uppers, the shoes are part of Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker with the brand. The Nike KD13 “Chill” boasts a color spectrum-based upper inspired by Durant’s favorite R&B playlist in addition to a full-length Air Zoom cushion and visible midsole cutouts for enhanced flexibility.

The cushiony collared design retails for $160 at Nike.com.

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has served as the cover star for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski among other campaigns. The Brazilian model also launched her own brand swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio. When it comes to personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in anything from Common Projects and Golden Goose sneakers to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

