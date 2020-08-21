Alessandra Ambrosio Takes a Golden Stroll in New Balance Sneakers That Come With Chic Details

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a golden street style moment with this laidback daytime ensemble. Yesterday, the Victoria Secret model wore a light-toned brown cropped top and white jogger sweatpants while running errands in Los Angeles. She paired the minimalist, casual ensemble with a pair of New Balance Classics 997H in the Moonbeam/Gold colorway.

Alessandra Ambrosio in New Balance Sneakers CREDIT: Splash

This timeless trainer features a low-top silhouette with a leather upper, the brand’s signature ENCAP foam midsole, rubber outer sole, and New Balance’s signature logo in a reflective gold hue along the side of the shoe. They retail for $81 at Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Zappos.com

The Brazilian native finished off the look with a black and white leopard-printed face mask and her beloved Jacquemus Chiquito bag in the white colorway with golden hardware. She also recently styled this handbag with big-toe sandals, denim cutoffs, and a floral puff-sleeve blouse while out with Anja, the Victoria Secret Fashion Show alum’s 11-year-old daughter. This handbag retails for $499 and is available for purchase at 24S.com.

CREDIT: Splash

Watch on FN

While the 39-year-old has been predominantly embracing the thong and big toe sandal trend this summer, Ambrosio still frequently shows off her chic sneaker style. Some of her recent favorites include her bright high-top pair of Nike KD13 “Chill” sneakers, for a stroll on the beach, and a pair of black and gray Adidas running sneakers that she wore while walking her dog.

As a longtime avid wearer of sneaker brands including Common Projects and Golden Goose, we see the model stepping back from her more athletic pairs and again favoring her signature minimalist and sleek shoe style.

Shop these similar options to embrace Ambrosio’s minimalist and metallic sneaker look.