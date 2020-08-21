×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio Takes a Golden Stroll in New Balance Sneakers That Come With Chic Details

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Alessandra Ambrosio Out And About
2009
2009
2010
2011
View Gallery 56 Images

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a golden street style moment with this laidback daytime ensemble. Yesterday, the Victoria Secret model wore a light-toned brown cropped top and white jogger sweatpants while running errands in Los Angeles. She paired the minimalist, casual ensemble with a pair of New Balance Classics 997H in the Moonbeam/Gold colorway.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio Ref: SPL5182810 200820 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alessandra Ambrosio in New Balance Sneakers
CREDIT: Splash

This timeless trainer features a low-top silhouette with a leather upper, the brand’s signature ENCAP foam midsole, rubber outer sole, and New Balance’s signature logo in a reflective gold hue along the side of the shoe. They retail for $81 at Zappos.com.

AA-New-Balance-Sneakers, new balance, gold n
CREDIT: Zappos.com

The Brazilian native finished off the look with a black and white leopard-printed face mask and her beloved Jacquemus Chiquito bag in the white colorway with golden hardware. She also recently styled this handbag with big-toe sandals, denim cutoffs, and a floral puff-sleeve blouse while out with Anja, the Victoria Secret Fashion Show alum’s 11-year-old daughter. This handbag retails for $499 and is available for purchase at 24S.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio Ref: SPL5182810 200820 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
CREDIT: Splash

Watch on FN

While the 39-year-old has been predominantly embracing the thong and big toe sandal trend this summer, Ambrosio still frequently shows off her chic sneaker style. Some of her recent favorites include her bright high-top pair of Nike KD13 “Chill” sneakers, for a stroll on the beach, and a pair of black and  gray Adidas running sneakers that she wore while walking her dog.

As a longtime avid wearer of sneaker brands including Common Projects and Golden Goose, we see the model stepping back from her more athletic pairs and again favoring her signature minimalist and sleek shoe style.

Shop these similar options to embrace Ambrosio’s minimalist and metallic sneaker look.

Adidas-White-Gold
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker $60
buy it
Veja-Sneakers
Buy: Veja 3-Lock Logo Sneakers $140
Buy it

Puma-Sneakers-3

Buy: Puma Women's Zone Xt Sneaker $50
buy it
 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad