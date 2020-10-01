Alessandra Ambrosio Takes Us Back to the 1990s in a Wrap Top, Low-Rise Trousers & Square-Toe Sandals

Alessandra Ambrosio took a time machine back to the 1990s for her dinnertime look on Wednesday.

Stepping out for a bite to eat in Hollywood, Calif., the supermodel opted for a retro-inspired silky pink wrap shirt that tied across the waist; she teamed the bright top to muted green trousers hitting with a ’90s-staple low-rise silhouette. She accented the look with a tan $1,490 clutch courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in a 1990s-style ensemble in Los Angeles, Sept. 30. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s square-toe heels. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Her bag wasn’t the only piece from the trending Italian brand, either. On her feet, Ambrosio went with a pair of square-toe Bottega Veneta sandals, a favorite amongst celebrity style. The Stretch square-toe style came with smooth leather straps and a 3.5-inch curved heel, finished off with a rubber-injected leather sole for added comfortability and cushioning. Similar colorways of the Stretch sandals can be found for $790 at BottegaVeneta.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in a 1990s-style ensemble in Los Angeles, Sept. 30. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A side view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s Bottega Veneta heels. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with the growing revitalization of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

As for Alessandra Ambrosio herself, when it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

Along with her title of Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

