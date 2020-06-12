Alessandra Ambrosio’s Leopard Romper & Strappy Sandals Are an Easy Summer Pairing

Alessandra Ambrosio took a step on the wild side for her shopping ensemble.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel ventured out in Los Angeles yesterday to run errands in a leopard-print romper. The zip-front style with a rolled short hem and collared finish comes from One Teaspoon; the style typically retails for $198 but is on sale at Lulus.com for $158.

The Brazilian native added to her look with a set of round-frame sunglasses, a crossbody bag and a protective mask.

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about shopping in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ambrosio kept it summer-chic in a set of strappy brown leather sandals with a barely-there stacked heel. The square-toe style included a cross-foot strap with contrasting smooth material and lighter suede detailing

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about shopping in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the model chose another set of brown open-toe shoes, this time going for a thong-toe silhouette. Wearing a set of denim cut off shorts from One Teaspoon, you can recreate Ambrosio’s style for $114 at Revolve.com. As for footwear, she opted for sold-out Havaianas Slim Tropical sandals for her beach-side footwear.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the beach wearing denim cutoff shorts, June 10. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in Los Angeles wearing One Teaspoon denim cutoff shorts with Havaianas flip-flops, June 10. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has served as the cover star for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski among other campaigns. The Brazilian model also launched her own brand swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio. When it comes to personal shoe style, the 39-year-old can be found in anything from Common Projects and Golden Goose sneakers to cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

