Sign up for our newsletter today!

Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Monochrome in Cream Leggings and Matching Adidas Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Alessandra Ambrosio going to her dermatologist in Santa MonicaAlessandra Ambrosio out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted in a monochromatic athleisure ensemble while running some errands in Los Angeles on Friday. For her outing, the model wore a cream-colored oversized hoodie with a pair of coordinating leggings.

The sweatshirt featured drawstring detailing along the neckline and the hemline while the leggings hit a few inches above the ankle, showing off her matching Adidas sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio going to her dermatologist in Santa Monica Alessandra Ambrosio out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2020

Ambrosio opted for a pair of Adidas Arkyn trainers. The silhouette originally debuted in May 2018, which was specifically designed for women. The ‘Chalk White’ iteration contrasts neutral tones with mesh detailing and it has a unique zig-zag lacing system. The style also features a Primeknit upper and Boost cushioning for ultimate comfort.

adidas arkyn
The Adidas Arkyn in chalk white, which is currently available on Amazon for $125.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The model was busy in L.A. finishing up errands, which included a workout and a facial, before jet-setting to Brazil. She has since been spotted in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Carnival.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Proves Athleisure Is Here to Stay in Spanx Leggings and Her Go-To Sneakers

J-Lo Wears Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Black Leggings at the Gym in Miami

Emily Ratajkowski’s Red Snake-Print, Square-Toe Boots &amp; Leggings Make for the Coolest Dog-Walking Look

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad