Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Her Go-To Golden Goose Sneakers for a Stroll

While taking a walk in Los Angeles yesterday, Alessandra Ambrosio took another moment to show off her signature sneaker style. For the outing, she opted for her beloved pair of Golden Goose sneakers. The shoes feature a classic low-top silhouette with a white body and an emerald-green heel, front panel and tongue. They also have the brand’s signature star logo on the side and glittering silver laces. While this particular style is no longer available, a more toned-down version is available $460 on Ssense.com.

She styled the sneakers with a graphic white tee shirt and a pair of Ar33 Audrey leggings. The full-length pants feature a high-waist and a body-shaping waistband with moderate support. The model accessorized the ensemble with a pair of circular gold sunglasses and a protective white face mask.

With this athleisure look, Ambrosio shows how these sneakers work well with various casual aesthetics.

Recently, in May, she also wore these sneakers with a slightly more elevated – yet still laidback – outfit. This time, the Victoria’s Secret alum styled the shoes with a pair of green and white tie-dye shorts, a white graphic tee, and a coordinating green shawl with fringe detailing along the sides. She added a leopard protective mask to finish off the ensemble for safety and extra fashionable appeal.

While this Golden Goose sneaker appears to be a staple in the model’s wardrobe, she seems to have more affordable go-to sneakers in her rotation, too. Among her favorite, Ambrosio often wears various styles from brands including Adidas and Nike.

Whether the 39-year-old opts for designer or athletic options, her sneaker style prowess continues to prevail and inspire our casual outfits for seasons to come.