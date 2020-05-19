Alessandra Ambrosio’s Denim Cutoffs & Common Projects Sneakers Are California-Cool

Alessandra Ambrosio is putting the chicest take on grocery shopping style.

The Brazilian model stepped out to Erewhon in Los Angeles yesterday alongside boyfriend Nicolo Oddi. For the occasion, Ambrosio oozed California coastal cool vibes in a Baha East Freedom Horses crewneck sweatshirt (available on Shopbop.com for $101, down from $145) and cutoff denim shorts.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Common Projects sneakers out and about in L.A., May 18. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum sported Common Projects Retro Low shearling-lined sneakers. The lux shoes boast a suede upper and a lightweight rubber sole, with the shearling lining adding additional warmth. Common Projects’ signature gold lettering is stamped on the side for a subtle metallic touch. The kicks are available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for $470.

To Buy: Common Projects Retro Low Shearling-Lined Sneakers, $470.

Ambrosio completed her look with a cheetah-print face mask from Sanctuary. A 5-mask set including her chosen style sells for $28 on the Sanctuary site.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Common Projects sneakers out and about in L.A., May 18. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Common Projects’ sleek sneakers have found favor among a number of celebrities, including fellow -ex-Victoria’s Secret models Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bundchen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley along with actress Katie Holmes. Ambrosio herself has been spotted in multiple styles from the brand over the years.

Alessandra Ambrosio wears Common Projects sneakers at LAX Airport, September 2017. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio out and about in denim shorts and Common Projects sneakers in L.A., October 2017. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio wears Common Projects kicks in Santa Monica, Calif., March 2020. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In addition to silhouettes from Common Projects, Ambrosio’s shoe wardrobe includes sneakers from Golden Goose, Adidas by Stella McCartney and Gucci. While off-duty, the A-lister has also stepped out in affordable footwear from the likes of Birkenstock, Ugg and Puma. For red carpets and other events, Ambrosio unsurprisingly tends to sport heels. She’s worn pairs from Gianvito Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Rene Caovilla in the past.

Below, we’ve rounded up more accessibly priced sneakers with a cozy shearling lining.

To Buy: Lucky Brand Lyndyna Mid-Top Sneaker, $45 (was $60).

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dakari Faux Fur Sneakers, $50 (was $125).

To Buy: Frye Ivy Shearling Low Lace Sneaker, $51 to $201.

