Alessandra Ambrosio Upgrades Her Crop Top & Leggings Look With Chic Leather Espadrilles

Alessandra Ambrosio may have hung up her Angel wings, but her fashion game is still going strong.

The 39-year-old Brazilian supermodel went for a stylish athleisure look yesterday as she was spotted exiting a yoga class in Los Angeles. Ambrosio wore an ab-baring black crop top teamed with high-waisted leggings. To complete the comfy vibe, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum wore a black sweater with a white star-print over her shoulders.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a star-print cardigan with a crop top, leggings and espadrille slip-ons in Los Angeles, June 22. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s black leather espadrilles slip-ons. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the catwalker sported black leather espadrille slip-ons. The shoes appeared to be a sold-out style from Common Projects that has been in Ambrosio’s closet since 2016. A big fan of espadrilles, Ambrosio has also been spotted in sleek pairs from Saint Laurent, Chanel and Schutz.

The model completed her ensemble with layered necklaces, a beige face mask and aviator sunglasses. She carried an “It” bag from Bottega Veneta, available on the label’s site for just under $1,500.

Alessandra Ambrosio exits a yoga class in Los Angeles, June 22. CREDIT: MEGA When she’s not wearing espadrilles, Ambrosio often opts for sneakers. Her wardrobe includes athletic pairs from the likes of Nike, New Balance and Under Armour, as well as designer styles from Common Projects and Golden Goose. For red carpets and other events, the A-lister unsurprisingly tends to upgrade her look with high heels, reaching for footwear from designer brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Rene Caovilla.

While she is best known for her tenure as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ambrosio’s fashion credits stretch beyond that. She has walked the runway for labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Philipp Plein, Moschino and Balmain, and been cast in campaigns for footwear brands including Schutz, Pretty Ballerinas and XTI Shoes. What’s more, Ambrosio has her own swimwear line, called Gal Floripa, which launched in 2019.

Click through the gallery to see more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s street style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.