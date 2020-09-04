Alessandra Ambrosio Hops on the Anklet Train With a Red Bikini & a Sheer Coverup

Alessandra Ambrosio joined a growing list of celebrities breaking out this piece unexpected jewelry this season: anklets.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a few images from her vacation to the Maldives last night, giving everyone summery style inspiration in a red tie-front bikini from her own line of swimwear, Gal Floripa. Similar designs retail for $220 for the top and bottom set on the brand’s website.

Ambrosio then completed the beach-ready ensemble with a floral sheer coverup and a pookah shell-adorned anklet across her left foot.

While anklets were once a must-have accessory of the 1990s, the accessory experienced a revitalization in tandem with a revival of major ’90s style trends, including low-rise pants, square-toe sandals and thong-toe footwear. Nowadays, anklets provide an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and now Alessandra Ambrosio.

In addition to her title as an Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s chicest off-duty looks throughout the years.