Alessandra Ambrosio’s Big-Toe Sandals & Denim Cut-Offs Have Boho-Chic Appeal

Alessandra Ambrosio wore the cutest summer outfit out in Los Angeles with her daughter yesterday. Dressed in a floral puff sleeved blouse, the Victoria’s Secret model wore cutoff denim shorts paired with strappy big-toe nude sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio wears big-toe sandals in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Ambrosio’s strappy footwear was designed in Greek style with a basic slide featuring two nude straps and a third toe strap.

To top the outfit off, the Brazilian native added some layered jewelry in the form of a gold chain and a white shell necklace. At her side, the model carried a $499 Jacquemus Chiquito bag.

Ambrosio’s daughter, Anja, channeled similarly colorful summer vibes to her mom, in a black and white cutoff tee paired with donut-printed shorts. She complemented her mother’s shell necklace with one of her own and a bracelet to match. For footwear, Anja went with a pair of classic Adidas slides.

Ambrosio has recently embraced the big-toe sandal trend, wearing similar styles in black and brown leather for outings in Los Angeles this past month. Big-toe silhouettes became a hot trend last summer and have continued with celebrities such as Katie Holmes and Gabrielle Union adding them as a staple to their shoe closets.

When it comes to Ambrosio’s personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

To step up your summer footwear game and enter the big-toe strappy sandal club, check out these similar sandal styles inspired by Ambrosio’s look.

