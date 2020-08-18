×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Big-Toe Sandals & Denim Cut-Offs Have Boho-Chic Appeal

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Danielle Drake-Flam

Danielle Drake-Flam

More Stories By Danielle

View All
alessandra-ambrosio-style-dress
2009
2009
2010
2011
View Gallery 56 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore the cutest summer outfit out in Los Angeles with her daughter yesterday. Dressed in a floral puff sleeved blouse, the Victoria’s Secret model wore cutoff denim shorts paired with strappy big-toe nude sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret model
Alessandra Ambrosio wears big-toe sandals in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Ambrosio’s strappy footwear was designed in Greek style with a basic slide featuring two nude straps and a third toe strap.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret model
Alessandra Ambrosio wears big-toe sandals in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

To top the outfit off, the Brazilian native added some layered jewelry in the form of a gold chain and a white shell necklace. At her side, the model carried a $499 Jacquemus Chiquito bag.

Related

Reese Witherspoon Channels Dolly Parton to Announce Country Music Competition Series

Halle Berry's Thong Sandals Offset Her Little Black Dress & Chic Beret on Set

Cardi B Defies Summer Heat in a Leather Dress With an Accessory Celebs Love

Ambrosio’s daughter, Anja, channeled similarly colorful summer vibes to her mom, in a black and white cutoff tee paired with donut-printed shorts. She complemented her mother’s shell necklace with one of her own and a bracelet to match. For footwear, Anja went with a pair of classic Adidas slides.

Watch on FN

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victorias Secret Model
Alessandra Ambrosio wears big-toe sandals in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Ambrosio has recently embraced the big-toe sandal trend, wearing similar styles in black and brown leather for outings in Los Angeles this past month. Big-toe silhouettes became a hot trend last summer and have continued with celebrities such as Katie Holmes and Gabrielle Union adding them as a staple to their shoe closets.

When it comes to Ambrosio’s personal shoe style, the model can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

To step up your summer footwear game and enter the big-toe strappy sandal club, check out these similar sandal styles inspired by Ambrosio’s look.

big-toe sandals
Sam Edelman Gorgene Slide Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Sam Edelman Gorgene Slide Sandal $59.95
Buy it
Greek sandals
Handmade Greek Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy
Buy: Handmade Greek Sandals $56.28
Buy it
Big-toe sandals
Banana Republic Leather Toe Ring Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic
Buy: Banana Republic Leather Toe Ring Sandal $98 $49
Buy it

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad