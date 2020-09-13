Alessandra Ambrosia Goes Boho Chic for Beach in Strappy Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosia took to the beach Saturday in her classic boho-chic style. Wearing a white linen button-up over her blue bikini, the former Victoria’s Secret model paired her comfy beige shorts with big-toe strappy thong sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio leaving CVS in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Big-toe sandals have been a popular trend this summer, with celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Katie Holmes incorporating them into their everyday style.

Ambrosia’s sandals were a soft nude color featuring two thin leather straps and a wide rope strap over the middle of the foot.

Alessandra Ambrosio leaving CVS in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

She accessorized her beach outfit with a conch shell necklace and aviator sunglasses, keeping it safe with a white mask.

This isn’t the first time that Ambrosia has worn the big-toe sandal trend. Earlier in the summer, she opted for a pair of Greek-style sandals in a basic slide from Laiik.

Along with her title of Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose, as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big-toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip-flops from Havaianas, previously showing off all-black and tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

If you’re inspired to carry the big-toe sandal trend into fall with you, shop a pair of strappy sandals similar in style to Ambrosia’s.

