Alessandra Ambrosia Goes Casual in Denim Cutoffs and Flip Flops for the Beach

Alessandra Ambrosia loves a good beach day as much as the next person and her birthday yesterday was no different. The model went to Santa Monica beach in California with her family to celebrate.

Alessandra Ambrosio playing volleyball in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

The former Victoria’s Secret model went casual in a pair of denim cutoffs and a white tank top. She accessorized with layered necklaces, a black scrunchie and aviators.

For footwear, Ambrosia opted for simple black thong sandals with a flat footbed, similar in style to the shoe from Brazilian brand Havianas. The Brazilian model came prepared, and at her side she carried a straw tote bag and a JBL speaker, ready for a long day of sunshine and some beach volleyball.

Close up detail of Alessandra Ambrosia’s flip flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Ambrosia has made the most of her California summer, often spending time at the beach in boho chic outfits, which include flip flops. Just last week, she wore a white linen button up over her blue bikini and donned a pair of beige big-toe strappy sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles, Sept. 10. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

The model is no stranger to the footwear world, having appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz and XTI Shoes. Last year, Ambrosia launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa with her best friend Gisele Cória and her sister Aline Ambrosia.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, Ambrosia can be found in casual sneakers from Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as Guiseppe Zanotti heels. She also owns multiple designs of classic flip-flops from Havianas, including their brand’s Green Flip Flops which are made out of plant-based plastic.

