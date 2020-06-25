Adriana Lima Does a Supermodel Strut in a Lacy Little Black Dress With Strappy Stilettos

Adriana Lima is showing off why she earned the title of a supermodel.

The veteran Victoria’s Secret Angel took her 12.5 million followers back in time to a tropical vacation with a refreshing throwback photo shared last night. In the travel inspiration shot, the model strutted down a corridor surrounded by vines and greenery, contrasting her lacy little black dress. Finished with a sheer hem, Lima topped off the number with a sleek back blazer for a dressier touch.

On her feet, the Brazilian native turned the look monochromatic with her choice of strappy ankle-wrap stilettos with a thick bandage-style edge.

The throwback outing wasn’t the model’s only time opting for a darker combination — in fact, she chooses the timeless shade quite frequently. Last year, Lima paid tribute to Puma at the FNAAs in December in New York wearing the chicest pair of sandals.

The brand ambassador presented the sportswear label with the Brand of the Year award wearing a black two-piece take on a classic suit complete with bejeweled layering. She added a set of pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi sandals to match the crystals on her suit. The Montecarlo sandal made with black suede retails for $1,295 at Farfetch.com.

Adriana Lima in Gianvito Rossi sandals at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Puma announced LIma as its newest brand ambassador in 2018, joining the likes of Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. And she’s not just serving as the face of its campaigns — she’s a designer, too.

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” she told FN in 2019. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

Ahead, shop similar picks to Adriana Lima’s chic vacation style pick.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Josseana Sandals, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Misguided

To Buy: Stassie x Misguided Barely There Heels, $23 (was $47).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Florella Pumps, $70.

