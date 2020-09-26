Addison Rae Shows Off Post-Workout Style in Sustainable Pink Sweatsuit & New Balance Sneakers

On the heels of her first guest appearance on “The Ellen Show.” Addison Rae went for a workout in a coordinating sweatsuit set.

Judging from the black lettering written on both pieces, the look is from sustainable loungewear brand Pangaia.

Addison Rae CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA The Tik Tok dancer opted for a similar style to the label’s Organic Cotton Loose Hoodie in the rose quartz colorway. The sweatsuit is crafted from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, uses environmentally-friendly color dye, and is made using a recycled water system. The loungewear piece retails for $170 and is available for purchase on Pangaia.com. She paired it with these coordinating, and now sold-out, Lightweight Recycled Cotton Shorts from the brand.

For shoes, the social media personality chose a pair of New Balance 990 v5 sneakers. They feature a suede and mesh upper construction, a padded tongue and collar, an ENCAP foam rubber midsole, and a metallic logo patch on the side. The shoes retail for $165 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

Watch on FN

The Item Beauty co-founder appears to be an avid wearer of the label’s footwear. Earlier this week, the 19-year-old was spotted wearing the coveted Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R, created in collaboration with the Versace designer, before their Oct. 23 release.

Some of the entrepreneur’s other favorite casual footwear staples include her Adidas Continential 80 sneakers and go-to Nike Air Force 1s.

Click through this gallery to see Rae’s close friend Kourtney Kardashian’s best footwear style moments over the years.