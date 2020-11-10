Jonah Hill Models Monochromatic Pieces From His Adidas Collab

Jonah Hill is giving fans a look at what he’s been working on with Adidas.

On Sunday, the actor modeled a couple monochromatic looks from his collaboration with the German brand on Instagram. In one photo, Hill posed in a forest green ensemble that included, a puffer coat with the brand’s signature Three Stripes adorning the sleeves.

He paired the cozy outerwear piece with matching pants, socks and sneakers, all from his collection with the brand. He then pulled the outfit together with a yellow beanie by Wind And Sea, adding a fun pop of color.

Next, Hill shared a photo of himself wearing the same puffer coat, but in a rosy hue, paired with pants, which he cuffed above the ankle as well as socks and sneakers. Like the first outfit, Hill paired the red look with a beanie.

The “Superbad” star captioned both photos: “Shoes socks pants jacket @adidasoriginas x @jonahhill.”

The puffer coat included Hill’s redesign of the classic Adidas logo in his own hand writing.

Hill, a longtime fan of Adidas, announced his partnership with the brand last January.

“This is the official announcement that I’m partnering with adidas,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and pushing them to become even better. This is a dream for me to start the journey of creating with a team I respect and love. Thrilled to show you all what we’ve been working on. More coming very soon.”

In July, Hill debuted his first shoe, the Superstar, with Adidas. The sneaker features hand-written script embroidery on the heel and stitching on the heel tab. While the style once retailed $140, it is now available on the resale market priced between $53 to $93 courtesy of StockX.

View Hill’s Adidas collab on Adidas.com.

