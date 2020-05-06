Adele Celebrates Birthday In the Chicest Little Black Dress + Classic Pumps

Yesterday marked Adele’s 32nd birthday and the singer surprised fans with a triumphant return to social media.

Posing outdoors beneath a floral-coated gold structure, the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress was all smiles in a puff-sleeved little black dress teamed with classic black round-toe pumps. Her Elzinga ballon-sleeve, silk-organza minidress comes from the brand’s fall ’19 collection and retails for $604 at MatchesFashion.com.

In addition to thanking her fans for all the love and support they’ve given her on her big day, Adele also took a moment to thank workers on the front lines saying, “You are truly our angels.”

The photo marks Adele’s first post on the social media app since last December when she posed with the Grinch in a silky black dress with a sweetheart neckline.

In addition to her classic heels, Adele’s footwear collection includes pieces from Gianvito Rossi, Chrisitan Louboutin, Chanel as well as affordable styles like from pumps from Aldo and sneakers courtesy of Converse and Nike.

If you’re a fan of Adele’s timeless pumps, check out these similar picks.

