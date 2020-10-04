Addison Rae Balances Sporty Tie-Dye Sports Bra & Shorts With Chunky Sneakers

Even while on a hike, Addison Rae managed to bring her style game with the chunky sneaker trend.

For her active outing yesterday, the TikTok dancer wore a similar sports bra to this Alo Solarized Tie-Dye sports bra. It retails for $68 and is available for purchase on aloyoga.com. She paired the athleisure piece with the brand’s gym sweat shorts in the black colorway. The shorts retail for $48 and also are available to buy on aloyoga.com.

Addison Rae heads out on a shopping spree in Los Angeles, Sept. 13. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

As for footwear, the Item Beauty founder’s sneakers appear strikingly similar to Yeezy’s signature aesthetic. They feature a grey upper with black detail in the center of the shoe with a distinctive chunky sole. Last month, the social media personality similarly opted for the Adidas Yeezy 700 V2 “Static” sneakers. They were released in December 2018 and are available on the resale market for between approximately $720 to $1,049 via StockX.com. She paired the coveted shoes with the “Jesus Is King” sweatshirt from Kanye West’s merch line. This piece also is available for purchase on the resale market. It currently is valued at approximately $298 and can be found on StockX.com.

Alongside her beloved Yeezy styles, the entrepreneur often is spotted in her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers as well as various New Balance released. In September, the 19-year-old opted for an unreleased pair from the footwear label that was designed in collaboration with Versace designer, Salehe Bembury. In the same month, she wore her friend Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite sneaker from the brand while at the gym in Los Angeles.

