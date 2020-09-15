×
Addison Rae Works Out In Leggings, a Sports Bra & Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Addison Rae stopped by the celeb-favorited Dogpound gym in Los Angeles this week for an intense workout session.

The TikTok star made her way to her car post-sweat yesterday, showing off her fitness inspired ensemble; the outfit teamed a blue floral ruched sports bra with the ultimate high-waisted leggings and a seafoam green face mask for safety.

addison rae, leggings, sports bra, sneakers, new balance, style, shoes
Addison Rae leaves Dogpound gym in Los Angeles, Sept. 14.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News
addison rae, leggings, sports bra, sneakers, new balance, style, shoes
A closer look at Addison Rae’s sneakers.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

On her feet, the media personality took inspiration from her friend Kourtney Kardashian in a pair of chunky New Balance sneakers. The pair is none other than the brand’s 990v5 silhouette, a “dad shoe”-style design with a blown rubber outsole and durable Encap midsole technology for added support. The mixed suede and mesh upper sneaker comes with a $175 price tag and can be found on Zappos.com.

addison rae, leggings, sports bra, sneakers, new balance, style, shoes
Addison Rae leaves Dogpound gym in Los Angeles, Sept. 14.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

addison rae, leggings, sports bra, sneakers, new balance, style, shoes
A close-up of Addison Rae’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

The 19-year-old star’s close acquaintance Kourtney Kardashian frequents the same silhouette from New Balance for both her workout-ready looks and her casual off-duty styles. She previously matched the sneakers to spandex shorts and an oversize blouse, Yeezy sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt and even a teal leather trench coat and tailored trousers.

Mama’s boy.

Say hi to Kylie’s pink marble shower.

As for Addison Rae herself, New Balance is just one of the many labels in her everyday rotation. The Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Check out the gallery to discover more stars who love their chunky “dad shoes.”

