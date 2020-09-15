Addison Rae Works Out In Leggings, a Sports Bra & Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Sneakers

Addison Rae stopped by the celeb-favorited Dogpound gym in Los Angeles this week for an intense workout session.

The TikTok star made her way to her car post-sweat yesterday, showing off her fitness inspired ensemble; the outfit teamed a blue floral ruched sports bra with the ultimate high-waisted leggings and a seafoam green face mask for safety.

Addison Rae leaves Dogpound gym in Los Angeles, Sept. 14.

A closer look at Addison Rae's sneakers.

On her feet, the media personality took inspiration from her friend Kourtney Kardashian in a pair of chunky New Balance sneakers. The pair is none other than the brand’s 990v5 silhouette, a “dad shoe”-style design with a blown rubber outsole and durable Encap midsole technology for added support. The mixed suede and mesh upper sneaker comes with a $175 price tag and can be found on Zappos.com.

Addison Rae leaves Dogpound gym in Los Angeles, Sept. 14.

A close-up of Addison Rae's New Balance sneakers.

The 19-year-old star’s close acquaintance Kourtney Kardashian frequents the same silhouette from New Balance for both her workout-ready looks and her casual off-duty styles. She previously matched the sneakers to spandex shorts and an oversize blouse, Yeezy sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt and even a teal leather trench coat and tailored trousers.

As for Addison Rae herself, New Balance is just one of the many labels in her everyday rotation. The Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

