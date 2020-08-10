Addison Rae’s TikTok Style: How She Makes Sneakers, Sweats and Shorts Look Super Trendy

If you don’t know Addison Rae Easterling by now, you’re about to. The 19-year-old — who goes by Addison Rae on her official accounts — is officially the highest-earning TikTok influencer, raking in an estimated $5 million, according to Forbes.

With more than 25 million followers on Instagram and 54.9 followers on TikTok, Easterling is starting to become a household name, thanks to her teen fans and fashion brand partnerships. She has teamed up with labels such as Fashion Nova, Reebok, Skechers, and in July, she became an ambassador for American Eagle. Most recently, it was reported that the TikTok star will be making her debut into the beauty world. On August 11, Easterling will launch Item Beauty, a joint venture with Madeby Collective, with six makeup products online, including bronzer, eyeshadow, brightening powder and mascara.

Outside of her business ventures, Easterling has also garnered recent press for her blossoming friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. The two were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif., last month with friends. Addison Rae decided on an on-trend ’90s-style white long-sleeve crop top with high-rise tailored trousers paired with heeled mules with a rounded vamp and white, croc-embossed uppers for the occasion. It’s rare to see Addison Rae in heels, however.

Watch on FN

When posting on TikTok, Easterling is almost always in a pair of sneakers. She is especially a fan of Nike Air Force 1s, which are often customized with different designs. According to market research company The NPD Group, the Air Force is one of the top 10 most-purchased sneakers in 2020. While the brand hasn’t credited its success to Addison Rae or similar celeb-wearers, the rise in sales may not be a coincidence given the TikToker’s selling power and massive following.

What’s more, Addison Rae is setting the trend surrounding the importance of comfort — proving baggy sweatpants, shorts and oversized hoodies can be just as fashionable as luxury eveningwear, including dresses or stilettos.

And her fashion is affordable. Easterling’s style often includes camisole tank tops from Free People and Shein, tees from Urban Outfitters and jeans from American Eagle.

Though it seems she’s not afraid to splurge on her shoe game. The influencer has been seen in Gucci sneakers, Women’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Blue Chill sneakers (which are on the resale market for $800), Drip Creationz sold-out camo Air Force 1s, Balmain high-tops and more.

Keep scrolling to shop Addison Rae’s sneaker style:

Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Skechers Uno Stand On Air Sneakers, $70.