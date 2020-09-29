Addison Rae’s Hot Pink Thong Sandals Top Off a Sequined Bralette & Sarong Look

Addison Rae is making a case for summer styles in a mix of the season’s biggest trends.

Taking to Instagram last night to show off her warm-weather look, the TikTok star modeled an all hot pink look as she lounged poolside in front of sunny skies. The outfit teamed a sequined twist-front bralette with a matching ankle-length sarong skirt, all layered over a neon bikini.

The bright look came complete with matching thong-toe sandals set atop a sculpted kitten heel; brands like Balenciaga and Schutz offer their take on the style for anywhere from $58 to $550.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra Ambrosio along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

The bright pink look wasn’t the only bikini-style look Addison Rae chose this week. She a taupe bustier-style bikini under a matching button-up cozy shirt and shorts set for her trip to the shore on Saturday. The 19-year-old star then rounded out the look with oversize metallic hoop earrings and gray low-top sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, the new sandals are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

