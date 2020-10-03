Addison Rae Masters This Sandal Trend — Pairing It With Vintage Chanel Bikini & Denim Shorts Ensemble

While spending a day at the beach, Addison Rae confirmed that the thong sandal is her current go-to shoe and shared an upgraded take on a bikini and denim shorts look. She wore a now-sold out, vintage Chanel hot pink bandana bikini top from El Cycèr. On the second slide of her Instagram post, the TikTok star styled her statement swimwear top with a pair of light-wash denim shorts that feature a high-rise waist and a mid-thigh length and accessorized the warm-weather combo with a silver chain necklace and gold anklet.

For footwear, the Item Beauty founder chose a pair of black thong sandals with a padded toe strap. Addison Rae is one of the many celebrities, including her famous friend, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Olivia Culpo. Designers, including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gianvito Rossi, Dries van Noten, and The Row offer similar styles.

If you’re looking to embrace this aesthetic, a pair of Dear Frances Wrap Sandal strikingly resemble the dancer’s shoe choice. They feature a leather upper with a square-toe and 1.5-inch block heel. The sandals retail for $350 and are available for purchase on DearFrances.com.

Recently, the 19-year-old styled a similar heeled thong sandal with a monochromatic hot pink ensemble. She wore a sequined twist-front bralette with a coordinating maxi-length sarong skirt over the top of a matching bikini.

Some of the entrepreneur’s other favorite shoe styles include her go-to Nike Air Force 1 and pairs of New Balance sneakers.

