Addison Rae Does Bold Athleisure in Cheetah Leggings & Buzzy New Balances

Addison Rae joined her fellow TikTok star, Bryce Hall, for a quick post-workout smoothie in Los Angeles this week.

The duo made their way out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday in athleisure-chic ensembles. Addison Rae‘s ensemble featured a bright red workout-ready crop top teamed with bold cheetah-print leggings and covered up by a relaxed denim jacket.

Addison Rae heads back to her car with Bryce Hall in Los Angeles, Nov. 3. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s buzzy New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

As for footwear, the 20-year-old star broke out a set of buzzy New Balance sneakers ahead of their official drop. The Aries x New Balance 327 kicks feature a smooth white take on the athletic brand’s hit silhouette, reimagining the design with a white logo and mixed material uppers. The design also loops in reflective pops of red and silver across the tongue and pull tab.

New Balance was named the 2020 Athletic Brand of the Year for the upcoming FN Achievement Awards thanks to its successes in the sneaker world with hit collaborations like its selection with Aries as well as new must-have silhouettes.

The Aries x New Balance 327 sneakers released exclusively on AriesArise.com on Oct. 30 but quickly sold out ahead of their wider release at select retailers and New Balance coming up on Nov. 6 with a retail price of $19

Aries x New Balance 327. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aries

When it comes to footwear, the new sneakers are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

