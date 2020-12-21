Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Grab Coffee in Shorts & 2020’s Most Popular Shoe Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were spotted in some of 2020’s most popular footwear choices while out and about in Los Angeles today. The couple, who confirmed they were together again at the end of November, kept it casual yet on-trend.

Rae wore a pair of white Reebok Club C sneakers that matched her white T-shirt and baseball cap. She topped off the look with a pair of jean shorts. Hall also kept it very “L.A.” in a white tank, patterned shorts and cozy Ugg slippers while carrying iced beverages from Starbucks.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall out and about on Dec. 21, 2020. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

Watch on FN

Hall’s Ugg Men’s Scuff Logo slippers were similar to the pair Joe Jonas wore today, though in a different color. Both pairs retail for $80 online.

Joe Jonas & wife Sophie Turner were spotted enjoying the snow in Mammoth Lakes, CA. CREDIT: Marksman / MEGA Ugg, who was awarded Company of the Year during the 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards, continues to remain relevant as consumers prioritize comfort in their footwear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Ugg Men’s Scuff Logo Slippers, $80; Zappos.com.

Rae’s kicks were also wallet-friendly. The classic white sneakers from Reebok retail for $70 and can match with just about anything.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To buy: Reebok Club C 85 sneaker, $70; Reebok.com.

Reebok keeps on making its classic customer favorites like the retro Club C, along with one of the highly-anticipated collabs of the year, a version with Cardi B. You can still grab a pair from the buzzy collab with the “WAP” rapper online at various retailers such as Finishline.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Finishline

To buy: Women’s Reebok Cardi Coated Club C Double Casual Shoes, $80; Finishline.com.

Speaking of buzzy collabs, Rae and Hall were spotted back in November both wearing some hot kicks. Rae appeared in the Aries x New Balance 327 sneakers while Hall wore a pair that appeared to be a collab with Louis Vuitton and Nike.

Addison Rae heads back to her car with Bryce Hall in Los Angeles, Nov. 3. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

We can’t wait to see what the TikTok couple wears out and about next. The influencers continue to prioritize comfort and athleisure from buzzy collabs and brands.

Want to see more popular footwear choices of the stars? Click through our gallery of All the Celebrities Who Love Their Uggs.