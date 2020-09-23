×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Addison Rae Matches These Buzzy Unreleased Sneakers to a Backless Tank & Mom Jeans

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
addison-rae-style-shirt-shoes
Celebrities Wearing Dad Shoes
Celebrities Wearing Dad Shoes
Celebrities Wearing Dad Shoes
Celebrities Wearing Dad Shoes
View Gallery 37 Images

Addison Rae managed to get her hands on one of the most talked about sneaker collaborations of the year before they even released.

The TikTok star took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day on Monday, posing in an orange tie-back tank top and Levi’s light-wash mom jeans. The real kicker of the look, though, was her choice of sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

not a poser, just posing 😌🙈🤞🏼😎😃😜

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

The teenager slipped on a pair of buzzy shoes from New Balance’s upcoming release with Versace designer Salehe Bembury to finish off her ensemble. Coated in mixed shades of orange hairy suede uppers laid over yellow mesh panels and brown accents, the sneakers reimagine the athletic brand’s 2002R silhouette. The design features an accenting blue N logo with trail-inspireed materials as an homage for Bembury’s love for nature and the great outdooors.

Though Addison Rae modeled a pair of the shoes this week, the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R doesn’t drop until Oct. 23; the pair will be available at at Newbalance.com for $150.

Watch on FN

Related

Hailey Baldwin Proves the Sock Boot Trend Is Still Hot in Alexander Wang Boy Shorts

Rita Ora's Take on Italian Street Style Includes Fishnet Pumps & a Little Black Dress

Ivanka Trump Breaks Out Her Best Fall Layers in Suede Pumps With Jared Kushner & Their Kids

“It’s been a meditative journey,” Bembury told FN in July. “The tagline of the collaboration is ‘Peace Be The Journey.’ Ultimately, that tagline is a metaphor for life, of how we’re all on these journeys and we’re all trying to reach a goal, whether it’s tangible or intangible.

Jesse Williams Salehe Bembury New Balance 2002R
Jesse Williams in the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R.
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance
Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R
Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R.
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

When it comes to footwear, the new sneakers are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Click through the gallery to see more stars who love their chunkier footwear just like Addison Rae.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad