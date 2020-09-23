Addison Rae Matches These Buzzy Unreleased Sneakers to a Backless Tank & Mom Jeans

Addison Rae managed to get her hands on one of the most talked about sneaker collaborations of the year before they even released.

The TikTok star took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day on Monday, posing in an orange tie-back tank top and Levi’s light-wash mom jeans. The real kicker of the look, though, was her choice of sneakers.

The teenager slipped on a pair of buzzy shoes from New Balance’s upcoming release with Versace designer Salehe Bembury to finish off her ensemble. Coated in mixed shades of orange hairy suede uppers laid over yellow mesh panels and brown accents, the sneakers reimagine the athletic brand’s 2002R silhouette. The design features an accenting blue N logo with trail-inspireed materials as an homage for Bembury’s love for nature and the great outdooors.

Though Addison Rae modeled a pair of the shoes this week, the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R doesn’t drop until Oct. 23; the pair will be available at at Newbalance.com for $150.

“It’s been a meditative journey,” Bembury told FN in July. “The tagline of the collaboration is ‘Peace Be The Journey.’ Ultimately, that tagline is a metaphor for life, of how we’re all on these journeys and we’re all trying to reach a goal, whether it’s tangible or intangible.

Jesse Williams in the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

When it comes to footwear, the new sneakers are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

