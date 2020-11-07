Addison Rae Wears On-Trend Blue Onesie & New Balance Sneakers for Workout in West Hollywood

Known for her chic workout-ready ensembles, Addison Rae shared a bright, monochromatic version yesterday. While leaving a gym in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., the Tik Tok star was spotted in this blue full-length bodysuit and New Balance kicks.

Addison Rae leaving Gym in Weho on Nov. 6. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

She appeared to be wearing the Free People Good Karma Onesie in the ‘Harbor Blue’ colorway. The athletic-inspired jumpsuit features a sleeveless top with a round neckline, a criss-cross back, and a bottom inspired by the brand’s pair of the 7/8-length leggings attached. It also features SPF 30 UV protection to shield you from the sun while out running errands or doing outdoor workouts. This one-piece retails for $88 and is available for purchase on freepeople.com.

Here’s a closer look at the New Balance 900v5 sneakers.

For footwear, the Item Beauty founder opted for the New Balance 900v5 sneakers in the of-the-moment grey colorway. These shoes feature a suede and mesh upper construction with an ENCAP foam midsole and an Ortholite insole for comfortable all-day wear. They retail for $175 and are available for purchase on zappos.com.

Sofia Richie steps out in Los Angeles, Oct. 28. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

With the classic label — FN’s athletic brand of the year — having an on-trend moment, celebrities including Sofia Richie and Emily Ratajowski have embraced the silhouette and incorporated it into their everyday street style looks. Earlier this month, Richie paired the footwear choice with a pink flannel shirt, black leggings, a black ‘Vote’ slogan face mask, and a pink Chanel handbag.

These sneakers also are one of Kourtney Kardashian’s, one of Rae’s close friends, go-to everyday pairs. Recently, the Poosh founder styled the casual shoes with a green leather trench coat ad khaki trousers for an at-home photoshoot with Kylie Jenner.

